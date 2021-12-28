Malaysia reports 2,757 new COVID-19 infections, 35 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 2,757 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,743,936, according to the country's health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 2,757 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,743,936, according to the country's health ministry.

Some 163 of the new cases are imported, with 2,594 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 35 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,369.

About 4,620 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,669,650.

There are some 42,917 active cases, 297 are being held in intensive care and 169 of them need assisted breathing.

The country reported 128,433 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone. Some 79.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.4 percent are fully vaccinated.