Malaysia reports 28,298 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths pass 34,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 28,298 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,900,433, according to the health ministry.

There are 698 new imported cases in the country, and 27,600 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 105 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,099.

The ministry reported 33,009 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,567,003.

There are 299,331 active cases, 374 are being held in intensive care and 233 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 47,773 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 83.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 47.1 percent have received booster. , March 17 (Xinhua)