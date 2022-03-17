UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 28,298 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Deaths Pass 34,000 Mark

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Malaysia reports 28,298 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths pass 34,000 mark

Malaysia reported 28,298 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,900,433, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 28,298 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,900,433, according to the health ministry.

There are 698 new imported cases in the country, and 27,600 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 105 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,099.

The ministry reported 33,009 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,567,003.

There are 299,331 active cases, 374 are being held in intensive care and 233 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 47,773 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 83.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 47.1 percent have received booster. , March 17 (Xinhua)

Related Topics

Malaysia March

Recent Stories

Attack on bus, truck kills 21 in Niger: sources

Attack on bus, truck kills 21 in Niger: sources

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers drugs in islamabad

ANF recovers drugs in islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Singapore's NODX grows by 9.5 pct on year in Febru ..

Singapore's NODX grows by 9.5 pct on year in February

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, 92 injured after magnitude-7.4 quake s ..

Two killed, 92 injured after magnitude-7.4 quake strikes northeastern Japan

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 19,566 new COVID-19 community ..

New Zealand reports 19,566 new COVID-19 community cases

5 minutes ago
 Youth killed after car ran over him

Youth killed after car ran over him

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>