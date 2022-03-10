UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 30,246 New COVID-19 Infections, 113 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 01:21 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,711,199, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 418 new imported cases, with 29,828 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 113 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,497.

The ministry reported 26,653 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,367,542.

There are 310,160 active cases, 388 are being held in intensive care and 225 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 62,983 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 83.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.4 percent have received boosters.

