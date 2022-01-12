Malaysia reports 3,175 new COVID-19 infections, 27 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022

Malaysia reported 3,175 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,792,035.

Of the new cases 272 were imported, and 2,903 were local transmissions, showed data released on the health ministry's website

The ministry also reported 27 more deaths from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 31,723.

In addition, 2,977 more recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,720,399.

There are currently 39,913 active cases, including 229 held in intensive care units, 99 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 253,944 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday. Some 79.7 percent of the Malaysian population have received at least one dose, 78.6 percent have been fully vaccinated and 25.4 percent have taken the booster shots.

