Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,214 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,836,159, according to the health ministry.

There are 406 new imported cases, with 2,808 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 10 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,902.

According to the ministry, 3,116 new recoveries are reported, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,759,049.

There are 45,208 active cases, 146 are being held in intensive care and 65 are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 202,296 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 33.4 percent have received boosters.