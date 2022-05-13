UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,410 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 3,410 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,470,471, according to the Health Ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 3,405 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,602.

The ministry reported 1,430 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,408,043.

Among 26,826 active cases, 51 are being held in intensive care and 34 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

There were 37,536 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone. 85.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters

