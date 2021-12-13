UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,490 New COVID-19 Infections, 17 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:26 PM

Malaysia reports 3,490 new COVID-19 infections, 17 new deaths

Malaysia reported 3,490 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,691,639, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 3,490 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,691,639, according to the health ministry.

Fourteen of the new cases are imported, with 3,476 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Seventeen more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,879.

A total of 5,399 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,601,908.

Among 58,852 active cases, 407 are being held in intensive care and 216 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 67,376 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone. Some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt facilitates research to provide solutions to ..

Govt facilitates research to provide solutions to indigenous problems: Shibli Fa ..

4 minutes ago
 Five day Anti-polio drive- kicks off in Sukkur

Five day Anti-polio drive- kicks off in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand house prices hit record high amid COVI ..

New Zealand house prices hit record high amid COVID-19 lockdown

5 minutes ago
 Five power pilferers booked

Five power pilferers booked

5 minutes ago
 Mongolia sees lowest daily count of COVID-19 cases ..

Mongolia sees lowest daily count of COVID-19 cases since March

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 101 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 101 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.