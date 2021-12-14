Malaysia reports 3,504 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 3,504 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,695,143, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 3,504 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,695,143, according to the health ministry.

Some 24 of the new cases were imported, with 3,480 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 29 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,908.

About 4,401 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,606,309.

There are some 57,926 active cases, 408 are being held in intensive care and 206 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 129,387 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 percent are fully vaccinated.