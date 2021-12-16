Malaysia reports 3,900 new COVID-19 infections, 33 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 3,900 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,703,140, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 3,900 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,703,140, according to the health ministry.

Some 19 of the new cases are imported, with 3,881 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 33 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,989.

About 4,552 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,615,162.

There are some 56,989 active cases, 384 are being held in intensive care and 213 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 168,716 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.2 percent are fully vaccinated.