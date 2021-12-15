Malaysia reports 4,097 new COVID-19 infections, 48 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 4,097 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,699,240, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 4,097 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,699,240, according to the health ministry.

Some 18 of the new cases are imported, with 4,079 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 48 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,956.

About 4,301 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,610,610.

There are some 57,674 active cases, 382 are being held in intensive care and 201 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 161,828 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.2 percent are fully vaccinated.