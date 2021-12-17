UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,262 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Deaths Pass 31,000 Mark

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Malaysia reported 4,262 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,707,402, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 4,262 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,707,402, according to the health ministry.

Thirty-six of the new cases are imported, with 4,226 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Meanwhile, 37 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,026.

A total of 4,985 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,620,147.

