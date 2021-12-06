UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,298 New COVID-19 Infections, 40 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:05 PM

Malaysia reports 4,298 new COVID-19 infections, 40 new deaths

Malaysia reported 4,298 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,658,772, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,298 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,658,772, according to the health ministry.

Some 23 of the new cases are imported, with 4,275 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 40 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,614.

About 4,929 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,566,159.

There are some 61,999 active cases, 471 are being held in intensive care and 264 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 54,517 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 79.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

3 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

10 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

10 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

10 minutes ago
 5.0-magnitude quake hits 72 km NW of Mogok, Myanma ..

5.0-magnitude quake hits 72 km NW of Mogok, Myanmar -- USGS

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.