Malaysia reports 4,298 new COVID-19 infections, 40 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,298 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,658,772, according to the health ministry.

Some 23 of the new cases are imported, with 4,275 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 40 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,614.

About 4,929 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,566,159.

There are some 61,999 active cases, 471 are being held in intensive care and 264 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 54,517 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 79.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.9 percent are fully vaccinated.