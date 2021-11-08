UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,343 New COVID-19 Infections, 35 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:06 PM

Malaysia reported another 4,343 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,506,309, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 4,343 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,506,309, according to the health ministry.

Some nine of the new cases are imported, with 4,334 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 35 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,291.

About 5,190 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,412,395.

There are some 64,623 active cases, among which 554 are being held in intensive care units and 272 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

