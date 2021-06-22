UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 4,743 New COVID-19 Cases, 77 More Deaths

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:58 PM

Malaysia reported 4,743 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 705,762

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,743 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 705,762.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 4,741 are local transmissions.

Another 77 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 4,554.

Some 5,557 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 639,181 or 90.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 62,027 active cases, 875 are being held in intensive care units and 445 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

