Malaysia Reports 4,774 New COVID-19 Infections, 13 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Malaysia recorded 4,774 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight on Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,870,758, according to the health ministry

There are 152 new imported cases and 4,622 new local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

A further 13 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the overall death toll to 31,978.

The ministry reported 3,232 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 2,784,003.

Currently there are 54,777 active cases in the Southeast Asian country, with 114 of them held in intensive care and 62 in need of assisted breathing.

About 80 percent of the population have received at least one dose in Malaysia, 80 percent are fully vaccinated and 37 percent have received booster shots.

