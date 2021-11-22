UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,854 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Deaths Pass 30,000-mark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:07 PM

Malaysia reports 4,854 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths pass 30,000-mark

Malaysia reported another 4,854 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,586,601, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 4,854 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,586,601, according to the health ministry.

Twelve of the new cases are imported, with 4,842 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,002.

Another 5,525 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,487,809.

There are 68,790 active cases, 541 are being held in intensive care and 267 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 36,028 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone, some 78.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

17 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Fa ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Faiz "to pay homage to Faiz Ahme ..

29 minutes ago
 The book "Allama II Qazi" by renowned writer Madad ..

The book "Allama II Qazi" by renowned writer Madad Ali Sindhi was launched in co ..

29 minutes ago
 Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photogr ..

Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photography in Your New vivo X70 Pro

39 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Multan observes 51 birth anniversa ..

Radio Pakistan Multan observes 51 birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
 World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Call ..

World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Calls for Intensified Efforts to T ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.