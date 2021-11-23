Malaysia reports 4,885 new COVID-19 infections, 63 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 4,885 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,591,486, according to the health ministry.

Some 18 of the new cases are imported, with 4,867 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 63 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,063.

About 5,628 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,493,437.

There are some 67,986 active cases, 549 are being held in intensive care units and 274 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 109,016 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday alone, and some 78.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.6 percent have been fully vaccinated.

