Malaysia reports 4,979 new COVID-19 infections, 36 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,979 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,471,642, according to the health ministry.

Twenty three of the new cases are imported, with 4,956 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 36 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,912.

A total of 6,127 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,374,761.

There are 67,969 active cases, 562 are being held in intensive care and 326 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 63,489 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 78.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 74.9 percent are fully vaccinated.