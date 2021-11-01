UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,979 New COVID-19 Infections, 36 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:46 PM

Malaysia reports 4,979 new COVID-19 infections, 36 more deaths

Malaysia reported 4,979 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,471,642, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,979 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,471,642, according to the health ministry.

Twenty three of the new cases are imported, with 4,956 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 36 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,912.

A total of 6,127 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,374,761.

There are 67,969 active cases, 562 are being held in intensive care and 326 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 63,489 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 78.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 74.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

Post-earthquake payments of Ehsaas relief cash com ..

Post-earthquake payments of Ehsaas relief cash commence to all families of Harna ..

14 seconds ago
 Police arrest 163 criminals in October

Police arrest 163 criminals in October

16 seconds ago
 3,822 clubs register player data

3,822 clubs register player data

21 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrolling arrest 367 criminals in ..

Punjab Highway Patrolling arrest 367 criminals in faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln -- Johns Hop ..

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

5 minutes ago
 Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: A ..

Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: AFP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.