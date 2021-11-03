UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 5,071 New COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:31 PM

Malaysia reports 5,071 new COVID-19 infections

Malaysia has reported another 5,071 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,481,339, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia has reported another 5,071 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,481,339, according to the health ministry.

Some 15 of the new cases are imported, with 5,056 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 70 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,045.

About 5,372 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,385,432.

There are some 66,862 active cases, 557 are being held in intensive care and 300 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 122,142 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 78.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges ..

Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN

1 minute ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4079 against USD Wednesd ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4079 against USD Wednesday

1 minute ago
 New Bond film "No Time to Die" continues to lead C ..

New Bond film "No Time to Die" continues to lead Chinese box office

1 minute ago
 Two scientists win China's top science award

Two scientists win China's top science award

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

24 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.