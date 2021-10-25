Malaysia reports 5,666 new COVID-19 infections, 46 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:54 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 5,666 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,431,716, according to the health ministry.

Twenty of the new cases are imported, with 5,646 being local transmissions, according to data released by the ministry.

Another 46 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,400.

About 6,978 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,327,369.

There are some 75,947 active cases, 603 are being held in intensive care units and 300 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

