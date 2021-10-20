UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 5,745 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Deaths Top 28,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:51 PM

Malaysia reports 5,745 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths top 28,000

Malaysia recorded 5,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,401,866, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia recorded 5,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,401,866, according to the health ministry.

Twelve of the new cases were imported, and 5,733 were local transmitted cases, showed data released on the ministry's website.

An additional 69 deaths from the pandemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall corona-virus death toll to 28,062.

An additional 8,933 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Malaysia to 2,287,888.

Of currently the 85,916 active cases, 676 are being held in intensive care units, with 330 of them in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported 134,684 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 77.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 70.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

Children’s City joins hands with Nikon to organi ..

Children’s City joins hands with Nikon to organise children’s photography co ..

10 minutes ago
 China's Liaoning appoints acting governor

China's Liaoning appoints acting governor

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 112 new COVID-19 cases, 138 recoveri ..

UAE announces 112 new COVID-19 cases, 138 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber, Community of Portuguese Speaking Co ..

Dubai Chamber, Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries explore business coope ..

39 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disput ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disputes relating to Wahat Al Zaweya ..

39 minutes ago
 President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolera ..

President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolerance and Peace efforts

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.