Malaysia reports 5,755 new COVID-19 infections, 37 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 5,755 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,602,835, according to the health ministry.

Some 23 of the new cases are imported, with 5,732 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 37 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,147.

About 5,082 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,503,427.

There are some 69,261 active cases, 506 are being held in intensive care units and 270 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 138,752 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday alone, and some 78.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.7 percent have been fully vaccinated.