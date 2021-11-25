UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 5,755 New COVID-19 Infections, 37 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:07 PM

Malaysia reports 5,755 new COVID-19 infections, 37 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,755 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,602,835, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 5,755 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,602,835, according to the health ministry.

Some 23 of the new cases are imported, with 5,732 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 37 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,147.

About 5,082 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,503,427.

There are some 69,261 active cases, 506 are being held in intensive care units and 270 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 138,752 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday alone, and some 78.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.7 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

47 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 3,938 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 3,938 more COVID-19 cases

48 seconds ago
 Southeast Asia's capital markets record robust IPO ..

Southeast Asia's capital markets record robust IPO activity: Deloitte

50 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 178 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 178 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

51 seconds ago
 Silal, Red Sea Farms to deploy new technologies fo ..

Silal, Red Sea Farms to deploy new technologies for sustainable desert farming

8 minutes ago
 International Chess Federation chief visits Dubai ..

International Chess Federation chief visits Dubai Sports Council, keen to enhanc ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.