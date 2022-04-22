Malaysia reports 5,899 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Malaysia reported 5,899 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,415,101, according to the Health Ministry

There are 16 new imported cases, with 5,883 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further five deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,470.

The ministry reported 8,434 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,291,447.

Among 88,184 active cases, 92 are being held in intensive care and 61 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

There were 59,460 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 84.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, and 80.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received boosters.