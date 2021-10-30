UrduPoint.com

Malaysia reports 6,060 new COVID-19 infections, 63 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 6,060 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,460,809, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 6,060 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,460,809, according to the health ministry.

Thirteen of the new cases are imported, with 6,047 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 63 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,832.

A total of 7,297 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,361,919.

There are 70,058 active cases, 567 are being held in intensive care and 300 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

