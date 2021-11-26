UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 6,144 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 New Deaths

Malaysia on Friday recorded 6,144 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 2,608,979, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia on Friday recorded 6,144 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 2,608,979, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 12 are imported, and 6,132 are locally transmitted, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry reported 48 more deaths in the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 30,195.

An additional 6,602 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,510,029.

According to the ministry, the number of actives cases stands currently at 68,755, and 516 are being held in intensive care with 272 of them in need of assisted breathing

