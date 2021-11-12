Malaysia reports 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, 49 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,528,821, according to the health ministry.

Twenty-five of the new cases are imported, with 6,298 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 49 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,535.

Another 5,337 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,435,459.

There are 63,827 active cases, 538 are being held in intensive care and 274 of those are in need of assisted breathing.