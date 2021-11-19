Malaysia reports 6,380 new COVID-19 infections, 55 new deaths

Malaysia reported 6,380 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,569,533, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 6,380 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,569,533, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 28 are imported, with 6,352 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 55 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,892.

About 5,760 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,472,283.

There are some 67,358 active cases, 541 are being held in intensive care and 263 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 123,210 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and some 78.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.4 percent are fully vaccinated.