Malaysia reports 6,623 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 6,623 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 4,389,025, according to the health ministry.

There are 13 new imported cases and 6,610 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,421.

The ministry also reported 11,233 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,249,704.

Of the 103,900 active cases currently, 126 are being held in intensive care and 76 in need of assisted breathing.