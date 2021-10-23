UrduPoint.com

Malaysia reports 6,630 new COVID-19 infections, 78 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 6,630 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,420,222, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 6,630 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,420,222, according to the health ministry.

Some 15 of the new cases are imported, with 6,615 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 78 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,312.

About 7,630 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,311,213.

There are some 80,697 active cases, with 643 being held in intensive care and 320 in need of assisted breathing.

