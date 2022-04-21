UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 6,968 New COVID-19 Infections, 16 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Malaysia reports 6,968 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

Malaysia reported 6,968 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,409,202, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 6,968 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,409,202, according to the health ministry.

There are 32 new imported cases, with 6,936 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,465.

The ministry reported 8,267 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,283,013.

There are 90,724 active cases, 97 are being held in intensive care and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 60,923 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 84.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinate ..

Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travelers to 7 days

1 minute ago
 Robber arrested after encounter i faisalabad

Robber arrested after encounter i faisalabad

1 minute ago
 PFC felicitates newly elected PM AJK Sardar Tanvee ..

PFC felicitates newly elected PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

1 minute ago
 Shoigu Tells Putin Mariupol Under Russian Forces C ..

Shoigu Tells Putin Mariupol Under Russian Forces Control, But Militants Still at ..

1 minute ago
 Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to CO ..

Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to COVID-19 resurgence

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.