Malaysia reports 7,276 new COVID-19 infections, 103 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 7,276 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,353,579, according to the health ministry.

None of the new cases are imported, with all being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 103 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,525.

About 10,555 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,217,057.

Of the remaining 108,997 active cases, 722 are being held in intensive care and 386 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 209,534 doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 75.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 66.1 percent are fully vaccinated.