Malaysia reports 7,452 new COVID-19 cases, 109 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported another 7,452 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 610,574.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported with 7,444 being local transmissions.

Another 109 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 3,291.

Some 6,105 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 521,676, or 85.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 85,607 active cases, 886 are being held in intensive care and 446 of those are in need of assisted breathing.