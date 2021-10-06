Malaysia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, 117 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malaysia reported another 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,294,457, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,294,457, according to the health ministry.

Some 14 of the new cases are imported and 8,803 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 117 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,876.

About 15,615 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,131,636.

Of the remaining 135,945 active cases, 846 are being held in intensive care and 441 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 224,034 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 73.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 63.8 percent are fully vaccinated.