UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports Highest Daily Spike Of 27,831 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:51 PM

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

Malaysia reported 27,831 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,111,514, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 27,831 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,111,514, according to the health ministry.

There are 118 new imported cases, with 27,713 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 21 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,180.

The ministry reported 7,912 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,876,450.

There are 202,884 active cases, 204 are being held in intensive care and 116 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 164,572 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, and 80.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41.7 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

38 seconds ago
 Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains a ..

Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains at 3-5 pct: ministry

4 minutes ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

4 minutes ago
 Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospit ..

Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations decline

4 minutes ago
 Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more ha ..

Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more harshly on people of lesser mean ..

4 minutes ago
 Tehran Building Explosion Caused by Gas Leak Leave ..

Tehran Building Explosion Caused by Gas Leak Leaves 9 People Dead - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>