Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 27,831 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,111,514, according to the health ministry.

There are 118 new imported cases, with 27,713 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 21 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,180.

The ministry reported 7,912 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,876,450.

There are 202,884 active cases, 204 are being held in intensive care and 116 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 164,572 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, and 80.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41.7 percent have received boosters.