Malaysia Sees Fresh High Of 21,668 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 318 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Malaysia sees fresh high of 21,668 daily COVID-19 cases, 318 new deaths

Malaysia reported 21,668 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,342,215, the Health Ministry said Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 21,668 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,342,215, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 58 of the new cases are imported and 21,610 are local transmissions.

Another 318 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 11,691.

A total of 17,687 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 1,093,503, or 81.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 237,021 active cases, 1,059 are being held in intensive care and 543 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

