Malaysia reported another 9,066 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,277,565, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 9,066 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,277,565, according to the health ministry.

Some 12 of the new cases are imported and 9,054 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 118 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,683.

About 14,454 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,100,565.

Of the remaining 150,317 active cases, 860 are being held in intensive care and 478 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 206,574 doses administered on Sunday alone and some 72.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 63.1 percent are fully vaccinated.