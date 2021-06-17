Maldives' COVID-19 death toll crosses 200

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll resulting from COVID-19 in Maldives has crossed 200, local media reported Thursday

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The death toll resulting from COVID-19 in Maldives has crossed 200, local media reported Thursday.

Maldives' death toll from COVID-19 reached 200 on Wednesday, according to data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA). This includes 183 Maldivian nationals and 17 expatriates.

Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) Spokesperson Dr.

Fathimath Nazla Rafeeq was quoted in state media as saying that there are six variants of COVID-19 in circulation in Maldives. These include the Alpha variant and Delta variant which account for 20 percent and 27 percent of samples sent for gene sequencing.

The HPA has eased anti-epidemic restrictions by allowing salons, barbershops and construction sites to resume operations under guidelines. State media reported that these decisions were made in light of losses suffered by small businesses and construction companies amid the pandemic.