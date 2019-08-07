UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malnutrition Issue Remains Govt Priority: Dr Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:33 PM

Malnutrition issue remains govt priority: Dr Yasmin

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said malnutrition remained a top priority of the present government and the relevant ministries and departments had been endlessly engaged in efforts to address the issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said malnutrition remained a top priority of the present government and the relevant ministries and departments had been endlessly engaged in efforts to address the issue.

"Preventing and reducing malnutrition saves lives, reduces illness, enables children to learn and helps individuals and countries escape from poverty and maximize their potential", she said while addressing a ceremony of Provincial Dissemination of National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018-19 jointly organized by the Punjab Planning Development board & UNICEF Pakistan at a local hotel here.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Chairman Planning & Development Board Habib-ur-Rahman Gilani, said "Sustainable Development Goal 2 - `Zero Hunger' specifically addresses the need to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030. It can only be achieved if no child, woman or man is left behind- regardless of how difficult and challenging the circumstances." Chief Nutrition UNICEF Pakistan, Eric Alain said, UNICEF along with its UN partners was committed to support and continue working with the government in its efforts to reduce prevalence of all forms of malnutrition among vulnerable groups in the province.

NNS 2018-19 was conducted by the Agha Khan University in collaboration with Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) government of Pakistan, along with the support of UNICEF Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID).

The survey assesses the nutrition status of 40,452 households across Punjab. Children under-five, adolescent girls and women of child bearing age were the primary focus while collecting the data on nutrition indicators, along with data on access to water and its quality, hygiene and sanitation, food security and disability among children.

The event included participation of all key stakeholders, including Minister for education Murad Raas, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Director Nutrition Dr. Baseer Khan Achakzai and Member Health Nutrition and Population Dr. Sohail Saqlain.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Punjab Water Hotel Man Women Event All From Government Top Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

1 hour ago

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Interrupts Vacation, He ..

3 minutes ago

British Airways IT Glitch Causes Flight Delays, Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor of France's Mont-Saint-Michel Limits Tourist ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Foreign Aid Freeze Undermines US Security, G ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.