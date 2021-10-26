Malta to lift social distancing rules for indoor events

Social distancing rules in Malta will be lifted at seated events with no more than 300 fully-vaccinated and mask-wearing people, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday

Speaking in parliament during a debate on the health budget for next year, Fearne said the new measure applies from Nov.

1 for restaurants, bars and other establishments as well as weddings and other events.

As from mid-November, the same rule will be extended to standing events too, he said.

Fearne said the plan depends on whether the COVID-19 situation remains stable, with the health system able to cope with the demand of patients. Health authorities reported 13 new cases on Monday.