Malta To Lift Social Distancing Rules For Indoor Events

Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:51 PM

VALLETTA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Social distancing rules in Malta will be lifted at seated events with no more than 300 fully-vaccinated and mask-wearing people, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday.

Speaking in parliament during a debate on the health budget for next year, Fearne said the new measure applies from Nov.

1 for restaurants, bars and other establishments as well as weddings and other events.

As from mid-November, the same rule will be extended to standing events too, he said.

Fearne said the plan depends on whether the COVID-19 situation remains stable, with the health system able to cope with the demand of patients. Health authorities reported 13 new cases on Monday.

