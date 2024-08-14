Man Diagnosed With Deadly Congo Virus In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 06:31 PM
32-year-old patient, showing symptoms such as diarrhea and fever, was immediately transferred to Jinnah Hospital for treatment
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) A man in the provincial capital has been diagnosed with the deadly Congo Virus, local authorities reported on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old patient, showing symptoms such as diarrhea and fever, was immediately transferred to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. Upon examination, doctors confirmed that he was infected with the Congo Virus.
"We have moved him to the Intensive Care Unit to ensure his safety and provide the necessary care," a doctor stated, noting that the patient's condition was worsening.
The health experts have warned that the Congo Virus is extremely dangerous, with a survival rate of only ten percent. The virus is transmitted from animals to humans and can also spread between humans. Common symptoms include bleeding from the gums, nose, and in the stool.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Health
-
Research, Faculty Development: Lahore and Istanbul health varsities ink MoU8 days ago
-
UHS Research Board awards PhD degrees, approves new postgraduate policy15 days ago
-
Historic milestone in breast cancer diagnosis achieved by LGH26 days ago
-
7 persons fall unconscious after eating rice1 month ago
-
Blood pressure main cause of heart, kidney diseases: Dr. Shoukat1 month ago
-
Quetta reports another Congo virsu case1 month ago
-
One-day free eye camp held in Sukkur1 month ago
-
PKLI desires research collaboration with UVAS2 months ago
-
Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar2 months ago
-
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs2 months ago
-
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan2 months ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on 9 June2 months ago