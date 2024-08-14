Open Menu

Man Diagnosed With Deadly Congo Virus In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Man diagnosed with deadly Congo Virus in Karachi

32-year-old patient, showing symptoms such as diarrhea and fever, was immediately transferred to Jinnah Hospital for treatment

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) A man in the provincial capital has been diagnosed with the deadly Congo Virus, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old patient, showing symptoms such as diarrhea and fever, was immediately transferred to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. Upon examination, doctors confirmed that he was infected with the Congo Virus.

"We have moved him to the Intensive Care Unit to ensure his safety and provide the necessary care," a doctor stated, noting that the patient's condition was worsening.

The health experts have warned that the Congo Virus is extremely dangerous, with a survival rate of only ten percent. The virus is transmitted from animals to humans and can also spread between humans. Common symptoms include bleeding from the gums, nose, and in the stool.

