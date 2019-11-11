UrduPoint.com
Man Died Of Congo Virus In Mithi

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

Man died of Congo virus in Mithi

A patient suffering from Congo virus died in a private hospital in Karachi on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A patient suffering from Congo virus died in a private hospital in Karachi on Monday.

According to details a young patient Suneel Mahshwari resident of the village of Tehsil Chacchro was admitted in the hospital after being diagnosed with Congo virus breathed his lost today.

