Man died of Congo virus in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A patient suffering from Congo virus died in a private hospital in Karachi on Monday.

According to details a young patient Suneel Mahshwari resident of the village of Tehsil Chacchro was admitted in the hospital after being diagnosed with Congo virus breathed his lost today.