Man shocked to know cockroach living in his ear for three days

Zain Wedding, a resident of Auckland, initially had thought it might be some blockage due to water but felt movement and crawling inside his ear that led him to medical care.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) A resident of Auckland who visited a doctor for check-up after feeling movement inside his ear just shocked to know that a cockroach was living there for last three days.

Zane Wedding stood up from the chair he was sitting on when the doctor told him about the possibility some insect inside the ear.

The medical examination found that a cockroach was living in his ear for last three days. The doctor hooked it out and put it before Zane who later shared the incident on Facebook. He also asked the people to immediately consult a doctor whenever they feel any skin-crawling inside their ears.

Zane said that initially he thought his ear might be blocked with water, thinking that water had gotten inside the ear while swimming a day before. But later he felt something was crawling even when he standing still. He said that he felt movements inside his ear which led him to immediately consult a doctor.

In the beginning, he said, the doctor thought it might be tumor but he agreed to check and found a cockroach hiding inside the ear.