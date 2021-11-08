Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continues in Hazara division

In order to implement Coronavirus SOPs and ensure the vaccination in all districts of the Hazara division, the teams of district administrations and health departments have started a drive to check the vaccination cards in different villages, markets, shopkeepers and travelers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to implement Coronavirus SOPs and ensure the vaccination in all districts of the Hazara division, the teams of district administrations and health departments have started a drive to check the vaccination cards in different villages, markets, shopkeepers and travelers.

The inspection of vaccination card checking was made under the mandatory implementation of coronavirus vaccination across the districts while Deputy Commissioners have issued instructions that who had not yet been vaccinated should ensure their vaccination as soon as possible.

In light of the orders of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Batgram Ashfaq Khan appealed to the people to vaccinate against Coronavirus at the earliest.

For the convenience of the people, the COVID vaccination campaign will remain on the top agenda till November 15. Vaccination facilities will also be provided at educational institutions, Madaris, bus stands, passengers and markets.

DC Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir while chairing a meeting said that the process of vaccination was progressing in a systematic manner and the participation of the people was commendable.

He said that all resources had been provided for vaccination at all levels.

At this important event of vaccination, all administrative officers have been directed to remain in the field and monitor the campaign.

In Lower Kohistan a progress review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Saif-ul-Islam Shah. Assistant Commissioner Pattan, Medical Officer THQ Pattan and all other concerned officials participated in the meeting.

The performance of the Coronavirus campaign was discussed and reviewed in detail in the meeting and at the end, necessary instructions were issued to all the concerned personnel.