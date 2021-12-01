UrduPoint.com

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs To Be Discussed Within EU - Commission President

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discussed Within EU - Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination should be discussed within the European Union, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"It is appropriate to lead this discussion now how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the EU, this needs discussion," von der Leyen told a press conference.

