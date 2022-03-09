UrduPoint.com

Mandatory Hong Kong Covid Testing 'not A Priority': City Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Mandatory Hong Kong Covid testing 'not a priority': city leader

Hong Kong's leader said Wednesday that mandatory Covid testing was not a priority, after announcing last month that the government intended to screen its more than 7.3 million residents for the virus

Hong Kong, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's leader said Wednesday that mandatory Covid testing was not a priority, after announcing last month that the government intended to screen its more than 7.3 million residents for the virus.

Two weeks ago Carrie Lam had said all residents would need to undergo three rounds of compulsory testing -- setting off alarm in the densely populated city currently in the throes of a deadly Omicron-fuelled wave.

But Wednesday's announcement marked a roll-back, as authorities have now pivoted to using rapid tests -- instead of PCR tests -- to determine the city's estimated cases, Lam said.

"A large number of (rapid tests) are already being used... which has already allowed us to understand Hong Kong's situation pretty well," she said.

"What we are doing now is planning and preparation but it's not a priority for now," she said, adding that the plan for universal testing has not been nixed.

Despite two years of hard-won breathing room thanks to the mainland's zero-Covid strategy, Hong Kong now has one of the world's highest fatality rates.

The majority of the deaths are elderly, among the most vaccine-hesitant in the city -- fewer than 60 percent of people 70 and above have received two jabs.

Health experts -- including Hong Kong's top pandemic adviser -- have expressed doubts over the effectiveness of mass testing, especially since the city currently lacks sufficient isolation facilities.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headqua ..

No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headquarters to seek their support

16 minutes ago
 South Korea chooses new president with inequality ..

South Korea chooses new president with inequality key concern

1 minute ago
 IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear dat ..

IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems

1 minute ago
 Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status u ..

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

1 minute ago
 World rallies for Women's Day under Ukraine war sh ..

World rallies for Women's Day under Ukraine war shadow

1 minute ago
 Mounds of old batteries threaten Gaza health

Mounds of old batteries threaten Gaza health

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>