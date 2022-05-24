UrduPoint.com

Mangos-a Best Source Of Nutrition To Fight Heatstroke

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Mangos-a best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke

Known as king of fruits, mangoes are considered one of the best nutrient fruit, which are helpful in fight against heatstroke

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Known as king of fruits, mangoes are considered one of the best nutrient fruit, which are helpful in fight against heatstroke.

Besides boosting immune and digestive system of people especially senior citizens and children during summer, the doctors have advised people to include it in their diet to avoid heatstroke.

Dr Riaz Khan, senior medical and children specialist, told APP on Tuesday that mango was one of best source in fruits to protect people from severe heatstroke and improve their immune and digestion system during summer.

"Once mango's juice is mixed with water and sugar is immensely helpful to cool down body's temperature and prevent negative effects on digestive system primarily from overheating especially in warmed areas," he said.

While terming mangoes extremely important for all those people who get exhausted while working in hot weather, he advised them to consume mangoes in sufficient quantity to keep body's temperature cool and make kidneys' healthy.

"Vitamins C and A are found in abundance in mangoes, which keeps a person's immune system strong and stable, counter overheating and prevention of breast, leukemia and prostate cancers," he explained.

Dr Riaz said mangoes was very important for senior citizens and children as it help lower cholesterol level because of high fiber, minerals and vitamins required regularly for people.

To keep heart and kidney's strong, he advised people to use mangoes juices during summer besides avoiding beverages and unnecessary exposures to avoid heat stroke.

He said Pakistani mangoes are superior in terms of quality, sweetness, aromatic, yellow skinned and softness and that is why are being liked in world over including Asia, middle East, Europe and Central Asia.

Being the second largest fruit crop of Pakistan, mangoes were produced in abundance in Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Thata, Bahawalpur, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Peshawar,Mardan, DI Khan from where it was being exported to the local and international markets.

Chaunsa, Sindhri, Langra, Dasehri, Anwar Ratool, Saroli, Samar Bahisht, Toota Pari, Fajri, Neelum, Alphanso, Almas, Sanwal, Surkha and Sunera mangoes produced in Pakistan is always a preferred choice of buyers owing to its excellent nutrition contents, mineral, vitamins and sweetness required for a healthy life.

Chaunsa is one of the world's top mango variety because of low in calories and high in fiber besides sufficient number of carbohydrates, calcium, iron and proteins, which was imperative for physical and mental growth.

Dr Riaz advised people to make mangoes part of their diet and provide it to their children due its enormous benefits for humans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Weather Peshawar World Water Europe Hyderabad Mardan Bahawalpur Mango Superior Middle East Mirpur Khas Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Thatta Market All From Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

31 minutes ago
 Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For Visa ..

Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For Visa Applicants From Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Islamabad Announces Arrival Of Ambass ..

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Announces Arrival Of Ambassador Donald Blome

36 minutes ago
 vivo Announced an Exciting Short Film Project with ..

Vivo Announced an Exciting Short Film Project with An Ace Director Hamza Lari in ..

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackd ..

Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackdown on PTI leaders, workers

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.