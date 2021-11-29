Markets' Reaction to Omicron Strain Emotional, Not Based on Scientific Data - Kremlin

The reaction of the markets to the new Omicron coronavirus strain is purely emotional and is not based on any scientific data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"We see that in the markets this reaction is purely emotional, it is not based on any scientific data, because they simply do not exist yet," Peskov said, commenting on the concern in economic and energy plan, caused by the emergence of the new strain.

Answering a clarifying question, whether this reaction is short-lived, Peskov replied in the affirmative.

"Of course, this is a purely emotional reaction," he told reporters.

On Friday, oil prices plunged 11-12% amid the emergence of the new coronavirus strain. Stock exchanges also collapsed, including those in Russia. Markets fear that the Omicron variant is more dangerous and more infectious than the Delta one, potentially threatening new lockdowns.