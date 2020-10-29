Mass Vaccination May Affect Course of the COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A mass vaccination campaign can fundamentally affect the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and decrease the risk of the third wave, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectiology official in the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"If mass vaccination starts now, it may even change the course of the pandemic, because it is the most efficient preventive measure. If it is started, of course, we will can expect that the epidemiological situation will improve and normalize," Chulanov said.

The scientists added that the situation could be improved by appropriate use of personal protection devices such as masks.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.

Russia's national health public watchdog reported on October 23 that Vector already launched the production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.