UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Vaccination May Affect Course Of The COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Mass Vaccination May Affect Course of the COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Health Ministry

A mass vaccination campaign can fundamentally affect the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and decrease the risk of the third wave, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectiology official in the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A mass vaccination campaign can fundamentally affect the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and decrease the risk of the third wave, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectiology official in the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"If mass vaccination starts now, it may even change the course of the pandemic, because it is the most efficient preventive measure. If it is started, of course, we will can expect that the epidemiological situation will improve and normalize," Chulanov said.

The scientists added that the situation could be improved by appropriate use of personal protection devices such as masks.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.

Russia's national health public watchdog reported on October 23 that Vector already launched the production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin May August October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, Tokyo's in ..

1 minute ago

Re-construction of Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 as per in ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for promotion of recreational activit ..

1 minute ago

Philadelphia Police Discover Van With Explosives, ..

1 minute ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of minor girl's moles ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.