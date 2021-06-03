Masses urged to get vaccinated for controlling Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

The Imam Allah Wali Masjid Sukkir, Mufti Abdul Bari here on Thursday said it was the duty of Ulema and Khateebs to encourage the masses for vaccination to check the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Imam Allah Wali Masjid Sukkir, Mufti Abdul Bari here on Thursday said it was the duty of Ulema and Khateebs to encourage the masses for vaccination to check the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Addressing a meeting, Mufti Bari said the protection of lives and health of masses was one of the objectives of religion and Shariah. He said that in order to encourage the people for vaccination, Ulema would effectively raise their voice from mosques and Imambargahs.