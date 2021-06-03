UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masses Urged To Get Vaccinated For Controlling Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Masses urged to get vaccinated for controlling Covid-19

The Imam Allah Wali Masjid Sukkir, Mufti Abdul Bari here on Thursday said it was the duty of Ulema and Khateebs to encourage the masses for vaccination to check the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Imam Allah Wali Masjid Sukkir, Mufti Abdul Bari here on Thursday said it was the duty of Ulema and Khateebs to encourage the masses for vaccination to check the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Addressing a meeting, Mufti Bari said the protection of lives and health of masses was one of the objectives of religion and Shariah. He said that in order to encourage the people for vaccination, Ulema would effectively raise their voice from mosques and Imambargahs.

Related Topics

Bari Mosque Mufti From

Recent Stories

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

3 minutes ago

England's Wood backs Robinson to 'do the business' ..

5 minutes ago

Second batch of National Youth Council gets PM Imr ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin on Whelan's Appeals for Clemency: There Is ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l Rights Group Demands Truth About Forced Disa ..

5 minutes ago

Fire at Tehran's Oil Refinery Injures 11 People - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.