Mayo Hospital Discharges 21 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:26 PM

Mayo Hospital discharges 21 recovered COVID-19 patients

As many as 21 recovered patients returned to their homes from Mayo Hospital whereas 265 patients are under treatment at the Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 21 recovered patients returned to their homes from Mayo Hospital whereas 265 patients are under treatment at the Hospital.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said this, adding that with the return of these 21 patients, the total number of recovered patients returning to their homes form Mayo Hospital had reached 68.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the province had conducted over 40,000 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients, and the per day testing capacity was being scaled up on emergency basis.

"The return of patients to their homes after recovery is a positive development and the government is taking all out measures for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus patients. The initiative of support to daily wagers and labourers is underway and the government is trying to reach out to the needy, the government is ensuring the provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to all staff working for the treatment of coronavirus patients."

